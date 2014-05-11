(Refiled to remove extraneous text characters in headline)

May 11 U.S. medical firm Allergan Inc declined to comment on Sunday on a report that it has been seeking offers from rival companies to combat Valeant Pharmaceuticals International's $47 billion cash and share offer.

A spokeswoman for Allergan told Reuters on Sunday the company had no comment to make on whether it was seeking offers from other companies, following a report by Bloomberg that Allergan has so far been rebuffed by rival companies it has tried to interest in making an offer.

Allergan contacted both Sanofi SA and Johnson & Johnson after Valeant made its offer on April 22, Bloomberg said, as well as GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Novartis AG. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Greg Mahlich)