BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
May 11 U.S. medical firm Allergan Inc declined to comment on Sunday on a report that it has been seeking offers from rival companies to combat Valeant Pharmaceuticals International's $47 billion cash and share offer.
A spokeswoman for Allergan told Reuters on Sunday the company had no comment to make on whether it was seeking offers from other companies, following a report by Bloomberg that Allergan has so far been rebuffed by rival companies it has tried to interest in making an offer.
Allergan contacted both Sanofi SA and Johnson & Johnson after Valeant made its offer on April 22, Bloomberg said, as well as GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Novartis AG. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.