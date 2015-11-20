* Speedy drug approvals bolster industry's product line-up
* U.S. regulator clears 37 new drugs, ahead of year-ago
level
* High cost of many new medicines prompts protests
* Drug research focused on medicines for rich countries
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 20 Drug companies have brought a
host of expensive new medicines to market in the United States
and Europe this year, figures show, another bumper haul for an
industry often accused of over-charging.
Drug prices are set to be a major issue in the run-up to the
U.S. presidential election next year, with Democratic candidate
Hillary Clinton having pledged to rein in costs in a country
that has the world's highest prices.
The busy drug pipeline to the West also illustrates how the
vast bulk of research cash is spent on developing money-spinning
medicines for rich countries, rather than to tackle tropical
diseases that kill millions in the developing world.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has so far
approved 37 novel drugs in 2015, more than the 34 that had been
cleared by this stage a year ago and just short of 2014's final
total of 41, which was an 18-year high.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is also waving through
more products, recommending a total of 84 new medicines so far,
up from 75 in the first 11 months of 2014, according to data
released on Friday. Unlike the FDA, the EMA includes generic
drugs in its list.
The brisk pace of new arrivals over the past two years
reflects improved productivity in drug research labs and a
change of pace by regulators, who have committed to speed up the
process of getting life-saving treatments to patients,
especially in cancer.
Over the past week, for example, AstraZeneca's new
lung cancer pill Tagrisso and Johnson & Johnson and
Genmab multiple myeloma therapy Darzalex both won FDA
approvals several months before the official decision deadline.
At the same time the drug industry's hit rate for
experimental products is improving, with the number of projects
failing in the final stage of clinical testing falling markedly
over the last six years.
'SCIENCE GOT BETTER'
"The science has got better and we seem to be finding more
molecules that are showing material improvements. The old idea
that industry pipelines are thin is not really true anymore,"
said Hilary Thomas, chief medical adviser at consultancy KPMG.
"Regulators are also getting much slicker at approving
breakthrough drugs and in some cases the decisions are even
coming faster than the companies expected."
Significantly, the rapid pace of new drug launches is
forecast to continue, with 225 new drugs expected to be approved
between 2016 and 2020, according to a report from industry data
firm IMS Health this week. IMS expects cancer treatments to be
largest category.
Drug companies argue they need to make decent profits to pay
for the billions of dollars needed for drug research. Many
companies also have extensive low-cost or even free access
schemes for patients who cannot afford their medicines.
But the high prices charged for modern drugs is generating
increasing push-back from healthcare providers, patients and
some doctors. The issue is highly charged in the United States,
where for cancer drugs companies are charging up to 600 times
what the medicines cost to make, according to an independent
academic study published in September.
Treatment options for rare diseases are also soaring and 30
percent of U.S. approvals so far this year have been for
so-called orphan conditions, where annual costs often exceed
$100,000 per patient.
A new cystic fibrosis treatment called Orkambi from Vertex
Pharmaceuticals, for example, was launched in July at
$259,000 a year, prompting criticism from some U.S. doctors.
Such premium prices are good news for companies and
investors but a challenge for insurers and governments. The
biggest problems, however, come not with rare diseases, where
patient numbers are small, but with more common disorders.
A price tag of more than $14,000 a year for two new
cholesterol drugs known as PCSK9 inhibitors sparked protests in
the United States by healthcare providers. Some have now managed
to get undisclosed discounts.
Britain's health cost agency this week also turned down the
first such drug to be evaluated, even though the cost of the
medicines is far lower in Europe.
NEGLECTED DISEASES
Amgen's PCSK9 drug Repatha and Sanofi and
Regeneron's rival product Praluent are both expected to
generate annual sales of around $2.5 billion by 2020, according
to Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
Both drugs are designed for people who cannot get their
cholesterol down sufficiently with standard statin pills, which
are now available off-patent for pennies a day.
Other medicines approved this year that are expected to be
top-sellers include Novartis's Entresto for heart
failure, forecast to bring in an annual $5.4 billion by 2020,
Pfizer's breast cancer drug Ibrance, with anticipated
2020 sales of $5.3 billion, and Vertex's Orkambi, on $4.5
billion.
For healthcare systems in the developed world, paying for
such pricey medicines is a challenge - but for many patients in
poor countries they will remain out of reach, reflecting the
economic realities of drug development.
Just 1 percent of clinical trials under way worldwide are
focused on neglected tropical diseases such as sleeping
sickness, leishmaniasis and elephantiasis that maim, blind and
kill millions.
The cost burden in the industrialised world will be offset
to some extent by patent expiries on older medicines, which
opens the door to cheaper generics.
The pharmaceutical industry argues this especially benefits
the United States, given its high level of generic use, so that
while Americans may pay more for drugs when they first come out,
they pay less as products get older.
IMS predicts generics will account for between 91 and 92
percent of all U.S. dispensed prescriptions by 2020, up from 88
percent at present. In Britain, generics currently account for
just over three-quarters of prescriptions, while the level is
lower in other parts of Europe.
