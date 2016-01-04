* U.S. FDA approves 45 new drugs in 2015 vs 41 in 2014
* European new drug recommendations also up year on year
* Pricing debate looms over industry in 2016
LONDON, Jan 4 2015 was a good year for
innovation in medicine with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration approving 45 novel drugs, four more than in 2014
and the most since the all-time record of 53 set in 1996.
Across the Atlantic, the European Medicines Agency
recommended 93 new products, including generics, up from 82 in
2014.
But despite the rosy statistics and the prospect for further
progress in 2016, the pharmaceuticals industry faces challenges,
with increased political focus on drug pricing having punctured
both biotech and specialty pharma valuations in recent months.
The prospect of Hillary Clinton becoming U.S. president
could further undermine confidence in the sector's profitability
in 2016, given her pledge to rein in drug costs. But any changes
in the U.S. pricing model are likely to be gradual, according to
Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson.
Big pharmaceutical companies, meanwhile, are still
struggling to get a decent return on the billions of dollars
spent annually on research and development, since many new
medicines are forecast to yield relatively modest sales.
Moreover, securing a strong launch for new drugs, which must
compete with a growing roster of cheap generics, is often an
uphill battle as healthcare providers push back against the high
prices being charged.
Modern cancer drugs can cost more than $10,000 a month,
placing a heavy financial burden on governments, insurers and
patients.
The rapid pace of new approvals reflects accelerated review
times by regulators, who want to get life-saving treatments to
patients, especially in cancer, as well as an improved
scientific understanding of diseases.
That will continue in 2016, analysts believe, with further
advances in cancer treatments that work by boosting the immune
system, and significant progress in drugs for autoimmune
diseases.
Switzerland's Roche, the world's largest cancer
drug company, could be a notable winner on both counts, with its
cancer immunotherapy atezolizumab on track for potential fast
approval in 2016.
Roche may also be the first company with a drug to treat the
progressive form of multiple sclerosis and some analysts already
forecast annual sales for ocrelizumab of $5 billion.
Plenty of other companies also have promising new products
waiting in the wings for a variety of cancers, as well as
disorders including psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis C
and chronic lung disease.
Full drug pipelines at many companies suggest the strong
rate of new drug launches is likely to continue for a while yet,
with IMS Health forecasting a total of 225 new drug approvals
between 2016 and 2020.
