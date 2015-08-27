WASHINGTON Aug 27 Cheaper versions of
biologic drugs would be identified by a suffix to distinguish
them from their more expensive, branded counterparts under draft
guidance issued on Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
The FDA said its proposal is designed to prevent inadvertent
substitution of non-interchangeable products and to make it
easier to monitor and track usage once the products are on the
market.
Biologic drugs are made from living organisms and, unlike
most traditional drugs, cannot be easily replicated. Copies of
biologic products are known as biosimilars as they are similar,
not identical, to the original.
The FDA is proposing that original biologic products and
their biosimilars share a core drug substance name. That name
would be followed by a unique suffix composed of four lowercase
letters with no meaning.
As an example, the FDA offered the hypothetical drug
replicamab. The original biologic might be named replicamab-cznm
while the biosimilar could be named replicamab-hixf.
The agency is seeking public comment as to whether a
distinct suffix should be required for products considered
interchangeable with the reference version. A product approved
as interchangeable may be substituted for the reference product
at the pharmacy counter.
A spokesman for the Generic Pharmaceutical Association,
Steve Arnoff, said the organization is studying the FDA's
proposal and did not have an immediate comment.
The FDA has only approved one biosimilar - Novartis AG's
Zarxio, or filgrastim-sndz. The drug is similar to
Amgen Inc's Neupogen, or filgrastim, which is used to
reduce the incidence of infection in patients taking certain
cancer drugs.
In a blog post, FDA officials said the agency must consider
what to do to address previously approved biologic products that
do not have a suffix and is seeking public comment on the
matter. In the meantime it is proposing designating names that
contain a suffix for six previously licensed biologic products.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Bill Rigby)