By Ben Hirschler
| LONDON, March 1
LONDON, March 1 The global pharmaceutical
industry is tightening its code of practice in a bid to stamp
out bribery and corruption, particularly in emerging markets.
The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
and Associations said on Thursday it had expanded and
strengthened the code to ensure "the highest ethical and
professional standards".
Bribes paid to foreign doctors and other state employees are
shaping up as a major legal liability threat for Big Pharma,
which has already forked out billions of dollars to settle
mis-selling scandals in the United States.
Johnson & Johnson settled for $78 million with
British and U.S. authorities last April, after disclosing
payments to doctors in Greece, Poland and Romania, while Pfizer
reached an outline deal in a separate case late last
year.
The new IFPMA code extends the rules covering drug company
behaviour to also include interactions with medical institutions
and patient organisations, as well as healthcare professionals,
such as prescribing doctors.
It also makes clearer the dividing line between promotional
aid and items of medical utility - which are allowed, and
personal and cash gifts - which are not.
Permitted payments for entertainment are being curtailed,
although they will still be allowed when interactions with drug
firms are of a scientific or educational nature, including
events at large medical meetings.
"The new code provides a framework for the industry to act
with integrity and build trust," said IFPMA President and
AstraZeneca CEO David Brennan. "This is not about doing
the easy thing, but the right thing."
The Geneva-based organisation sees a particular role for its
expanded code of practice in thinly regulated and smaller
emerging markets, where national pharmaceutical organisations
may have no presence.
But Tim Reed, director of Health Action International, an
Amsterdam-based group that is critical of many industry
practices, is not convinced the IFPMA has the teeth to make sure
its edicts are implemented on the ground.
In the five years since the publication of the last code,
the IFPMA has examined only four complaints against member
companies - although more cases have been taken up by national
organisations.
"There is a difference between intent and action," Reed
said. "When you drill down to what is happening in developing
countries, it is clear that it is just not applied. There is a
real problem with enforcement because there is no punitive
action as a result of transgression."