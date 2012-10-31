LONDON Oct 31 The respected British Medical
Journal (BMJ) will refuse to publish research papers on drugs
unless the clinical trial data behind these studies is made
available for independent scrutiny.
The requirement to make anonymised patient-level data
available "on reasonable request" will apply to all clinical
trials of drugs and medical devices from January 2013, the BMJ
said in an editorial.
The move increases the pressure on drug companies to lift
the lid on data secrets amid growing criticism that lack of
disclosure hampers the ability of doctors and medical
researchers to assess the true value of products.
Patient-level data, which sits behind the published results
of clinical trials, is a potential treasure trove for scientists
wanting to test drug company claims and expose product
deficiencies.
Companies have been reluctant to release this information,
but GlaxoSmithKline set a precedent this month by
announcing that it would make such data available from its
trials.