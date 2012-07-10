By Stephanie Ebbs
| BRUSSELS, July 10
BRUSSELS, July 10 The European Union's executive
is due to propose new rules next week to make it easier for drug
companies and researchers to carry out cross-border clinical
trials, in a bid to cut costs and red tape.
The European Commission says the number of clinical trials
carried out in the EU has fallen by 15 percent in recent years,
while administrative costs and delays have doubled.
Medical researchers blame the extra costs and red tape on EU
rules introduced in 2001, which aimed to impose tighter controls
on monitoring and reporting drug trials, to boost patient
safety.
Under the current rules, companies or researchers wanting to
hold clinical trials in more than one EU member state often have
to submit separate applications in each country where the trial
is being conducted.
The European Union's health and consumer commissioner, John
Dalli, has said the new rules, due to be presented on July 17,
will introduce a harmonised EU submission system for trials,
meaning that applicants will only have to submit information
once.
Cross-border trials are particularly important for testing
treatments for rare diseases, where there are often too few
potential trial patients in a single country. About a quarter of
all EU trials currently involves between three and five
countries, the Commission said.
EQUIVALENT STANDARDS
In an attempt to further streamline the rules, the
Commission is expected to replace the current EU directive --
which each member state must transpose into its own national law
-- with an EU regulation applying equally in all 27 countries.
Once published, the Commission's proposal will have to be
jointly agreed by EU governments and the European Parliament,
which could take up to two years.
Peter Liese, a German member of the Parliament and health
spokesman for the centre-right EPP group, said he aimed to fix
mistakes in the original directive that hampered trials in
Europe and pushed them into poorer countries, such as India.
Under current rules, trials done outside Europe must be
conducted under "equivalent standards to the EU", to be used as
the basis for approving new drugs.
But Liese argued that overseas standards are difficult to
verify and that foreign trials should therefore not be used to
approve new medicines.
"It's a delicate balance, but we think we have a
responsibility there for the poor people that risk their life in
India, but also for the patient in Europe that might not be
treated in the optimal way when the data are not generated under
reliable conditions," Liese said.
Liese also wants different rules for non-commercial trials
carried out by academics, charities or patient organisations,
allowing them to start faster and operate with less regulation.
Such trials are considered less risky than commercial trials
because they experiment with drugs already on the market.
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler in London; Editing by
Charlie Dunmore and David Holmes)