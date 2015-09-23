* Biosimilar antibody drug prices fall faster than expected
* Risk to AbbVie and others, though Humira holds up so far
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Sept 23 Cut-price versions of expensive
biotech drugs are gaining ground in Europe, following
surprisingly steep price discounts offered on the first copy of
a complex antibody medicine for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's
disease.
The potential for so-called "biosimilars" to take business
from pricey original brands is grabbing the attention of both
healthcare providers, who see big budget savings, and investors,
worried about the impact on drug company earnings.
While the United States saw the launch of the first approved
biosimilar earlier this month, at a modest 15 percent discount
to the original, the pace is being set by Europe, where
biosimilars have been available since 2006.
In particular, all eyes are on biosimilar infliximab, a copy
of Remicade, which has made strong inroads in parts of Europe
this year on the back of price discounts as high as 69 percent
in some hospital tenders.
Overall, discounts have been around 45 percent, according to
Merck, which sells Remicade in Europe - still a much
bigger price cut than many industry watchers had expected.
"The price has come down very, very quickly," Alan Sheppard,
global head of generics at IMS Health, which tracks drug sales,
told Reuters.
"I don't think anybody thought infliximab would be
discounted to such an extent and that switching would come into
some markets quite so aggressively."
Remicade, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's
disease, had European sales last year of about 2 billion euros
($2.2 billion), making the success of the copycat version an
important harbinger for a global biosimilars market that is
predicted to have sales of $25 billion by 2020, according to a
2014 Thomson Reuters report.
Still, uptake varies widely from country to country.
IMS data shows that Poland, which does not use tenders to
buy drugs, leads the field with biosimilars accounting for 80
percent of infliximab use. Norway follows with a two-thirds
biosimilar share, while Finland and Hungary both have around one
third.
In the big European markets the penetration rates are much
less, at around 10 percent in Germany and Spain, with British
use even lower. French demand, meanwhile, has picked up from a
low base since a big tender in July.
LIVING CELLS
Because biotech drugs are made from living cells it is
impossible to manufacture exact copies, as happens with simple
chemical medicines, so regulators have come up with the notion
of approving products that are similar enough to do the job.
That makes developing a biosimilar a relatively costly
affair, leading to expectations of only modest price discounts.
But Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan, who faces
biosimilar competition to two of his top cancer drugs from late
2017, is not surprised competition is impacting discounts.
"Analyst expectations now vary widely, with some saying 30
percent and others 60 percent," he told Reuters in a recent
interview. "Personally, I think we will see material price
effects because I believe in the power of markets and
competition."
So far, cheaper infliximab has not derailed European sales
of other so-called anti-TNF injections, like AbbVie's
Humira or UCB's Cimzia, according to Barclays analysts.
But that could change, depending on how much price pressure
prevails once more biosimilars arrive.
Currently, South Korea's Celltrion has the only
infliximab copy in Europe, which it distributes through partners
such as Pfizer's Hospira, Orion, Mundipharma
and Egis.
But it won't be alone for long. Samsung Bioepis, the
biosimilar arm of conglomerate Samsung Group, hopes to
launch biosimilars in 2016 of both Remicade and a competing drug
Enbrel, which is sold in Europe by Pfizer.
"Samsung will definitely have to come in even lower," said
Sheppard. "From the payer's perspective, the bar has now been
set with expectations of sizeable discounts."
($1 = 0.8950 euros)
(Editing by Adrian Croft)