By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Sept 7 Pharmaceutical companies,
currently enjoying a bumper wave of new drug launches, are
struggling to get recently introduced products adopted in key
European markets as governments bear down on costs.
While a number countries have pledged in recent years to
encourage the use of innovative medicines, Europe remains a much
tougher market than the United States, prompting many companies
to offer significant price discounts.
Global new drug launches hit a 17-year high of 46 last year,
up from 29 in 2013, and the high pace of approvals has continued
in 2015, but getting these products prescribed to large groups
of patients is easier said than done.
In the latest run-in, the drugs industry complained on
Monday that British patients were frequently not being offered
new drugs, despite a scheme launched last year under which
manufacturers underwrite the medicines bill.
Companies contributed 416 million pounds ($634 million) to
the cost of using branded medicines on the state health service
in the first half of 2015 and the figure is expected to reach
800 million for the full year, up from 310 million in 2014.
But the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry
said it was "deeply concerned" that growth in medicines use had
slowed to just 2.4 percent in the second quarter of 2015, half
the rate seen in 2014.
Cancer drugs are a particular flashpoint. While British
cost-effectiveness experts gave an accelerated green light to
Merck's new cancer treatment Keytruda on Monday, after
the U.S. company offered a price discount, this followed the
de-listing of several other medicines last week.
CHEAPER ALTERNATIVES
In Germany, Europe's biggest market, cost arguments are an
ongoing hurdle for many new products, as highlighted in July
when Novo Nordisk opted to stop selling its new
long-acting insulin drug Tresiba there.
The Danish group said that accepting the low price demanded
by Germany would have undermined its ability to invest in new
medicines.
Faced with such pressures, many drugs are routinely launched
at lower prices in Europe than in the United States. Amgen
this month launched its closely watched cholesterol
drug Repatha at just 50 to 60 percent of the U.S. price.
European healthcare providers are also pushing hard for the
use of cheap alternatives, where available, including copycat
versions of injectable biotechnology drugs, or biosimilars.
France and Italy are also encouraging the use of a cut-price
eye treatment, even though the drug concerned has never been
explicitly licensed for the eyes.
The eye drug row moved up a gear last week when an industry
group filed a complaint with the European Commission against a
French law promoting the use of Roche's cancer drug
Avastin as a cheap alternative to specialist eye medicines like
Novartis' Lucentis and Bayer's Eylea.
($1 = 0.6559 pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)