PARIS, June 17 A group of French biotech companies working in diabetes, cancer and other fields went on the hunt this week for funding and market share in the United States, the world's biggest drugs market.

About 20 biotech firms were meeting specialised North American investment funds, banks and financial analysts in New York on Wednesday and Thursday. bit.ly/1MIjZty

France had the second-highest number of biotech firms after the United States, according to a 2012 OECD study.

The industry is fed by research teams recruited from a science-focused university system. Analysts say listed French sector companies can be a cheaper investment than comparable U.S. peers.

Among those showing their wares this week was Lyon-based Adocia, which has recently teamed up with U.S Eli Lilly to develop and distribute a new "ultra-rapid" insulin called BioChaperone Lispro.

It will seek to list its shares on the Nasdaq this year in order to attract commercial partners, its chief executive Gerard Soula told Reuters in an interview.

"A Nasdaq listing would allow us to get a fair view over the value of our assets and products", he said, adding Adocia planned to make fresh partnerships announcements within two years with groups like Eli Lilly, Merck, Mylan or France's Sanofi.

The insulin market, valued by analysts at over $23 billion, is dominated by Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and Denmark's Novo Nordisk .

In oncology, OSE Pharma told Reuters it was confident a new immunotherapy treatment for advanced lung cancer, Tedopi, could reach annual global sales of around $2 billion in the medium term.

"Our sales forecasts have been confirmed by all immunotherapy professionals", OSE Pharma CEO Dominique Costantini said.

Tedopi has been tested in a phase 2 study in patients with non-small cell lung cancer - the most common form of the disease.

OSE Pharma is gearing up for a phase 3 study of Tedopi due to start in the second half of 2015. If approved, the drug could be on the market from 2019.

The firm will also seek to seal partnerships with established pharmaceutical firms in BRICS developing economies after a deal signed with Israel's Rafa Laboratories in May.

Bristol-Myers Squibb was the first pharmaceutical group to develop a cancer drug based on immunotherapy, a therapy which uses the immune system to fight cancer cells, called Yervoy.

Analysts predict the immunotherapy market could reach annual sales of over $30 billion by next decade.

(Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Callus)