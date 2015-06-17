By Noëlle Mennella
| PARIS, June 17
PARIS, June 17 A group of French biotech
companies working in diabetes, cancer and other fields went on
the hunt this week for funding and market share in the United
States, the world's biggest drugs market.
About 20 biotech firms were meeting specialised North
American investment funds, banks and financial analysts in New
York on Wednesday and Thursday. bit.ly/1MIjZty
France had the second-highest number of biotech firms after
the United States, according to a 2012 OECD study.
The industry is fed by research teams recruited from a
science-focused university system. Analysts say listed French
sector companies can be a cheaper investment than comparable
U.S. peers.
Among those showing their wares this week was Lyon-based
Adocia, which has recently teamed up with U.S Eli
Lilly to develop and distribute a new "ultra-rapid"
insulin called BioChaperone Lispro.
It will seek to list its shares on the Nasdaq this year in
order to attract commercial partners, its chief executive Gerard
Soula told Reuters in an interview.
"A Nasdaq listing would allow us to get a fair view over the
value of our assets and products", he said, adding Adocia
planned to make fresh partnerships announcements within two
years with groups like Eli Lilly, Merck, Mylan
or France's Sanofi.
The insulin market, valued by analysts at over $23 billion,
is dominated by Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and Denmark's Novo Nordisk
.
In oncology, OSE Pharma told Reuters it was
confident a new immunotherapy treatment for advanced lung
cancer, Tedopi, could reach annual global sales of around $2
billion in the medium term.
"Our sales forecasts have been confirmed by all
immunotherapy professionals", OSE Pharma CEO Dominique
Costantini said.
Tedopi has been tested in a phase 2 study in patients with
non-small cell lung cancer - the most common form of the
disease.
OSE Pharma is gearing up for a phase 3 study of Tedopi due
to start in the second half of 2015. If approved, the drug could
be on the market from 2019.
The firm will also seek to seal partnerships with
established pharmaceutical firms in BRICS developing economies
after a deal signed with Israel's Rafa Laboratories in May.
Bristol-Myers Squibb was the first pharmaceutical
group to develop a cancer drug based on immunotherapy, a therapy
which uses the immune system to fight cancer cells, called
Yervoy.
Analysts predict the immunotherapy market could reach annual
sales of over $30 billion by next decade.
(Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Callus)