By Kaustubh Kulkarni and Matthias Williams
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Feb 13 Slower government
approval for testing new medicines is threatening India's
aspirations to be a fast-growing, low-cost hub for clinical
trials, and has prompted some drugs firms to shift operations
elsewhere, adding to their costs.
While India's drug regulator and the health ministry's
medical research body deny any slowdown, interviews by Reuters
with pharmaceutical companies, lobby groups, industry watchers
and healthcare activists tell a different story.
Drugs firms complain that sluggish bureaucracy in New Delhi
and a lack of legal clarity on how to conduct clinical trials
have created a climate of regulatory uncertainty in the market.
That has been exacerbated by a high profile case in the
Supreme Court between the regulator and health activists, who
allege that companies used poor people as human "guinea pigs" to
trial unsafe drugs without their knowledge or consent, and
without proper state scrutiny. They have asked the court to
suspend all trials for new chemical entities (NCEs) - substances
that may be turned into a new drug after tests.
Drugmakers, speaking on condition of anonymity, say the case
has made government officials more cautious in considering new
approvals, asking more questions and being tougher to convince.
"The situation was never quite easy in India," said Siddhant
Khandekar, a healthcare analyst at ICICI Direct brokerage in
Mumbai. But with the Supreme Court case "the scenario has
worsened and getting new approvals has become more time
consuming," he said.
"ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD"
The legal case has prompted Piramal Enterprises Ltd
, a $1.8 billion Indian drugmaker, to look abroad to
trial new drugs, its vice chairperson Swati Piramal told
Reuters, warning that India was losing its "innovation edge".
The approval time for initiating drug trials in India
typically stretches to 6-8 months, compared to just 28 days in
Europe and Canada, said Piramal. "Post the Supreme Court case,
certainly companies like us will look anywhere in the world to
see if we get good trials," she said.
Lupin Ltd, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by
sales, said it had wanted to conduct an NCE trial in India last
year, but the $5 billion firm eventually went overseas as the
approval process was too slow and made more uncertain by the
ongoing Supreme Court case.
"I think the intention is right but the implementation is so
slow, that it's hampering in the near term," said Nilesh Gupta,
Lupin's group president. "For NCEs in particular in India, the
process is extremely long."
ECCRO, a contract research organisation that focuses on
India, sees global drugmakers turning to Russia and Brazil for
their trials as they struggle to get approval in India.
But moving drugs trials abroad could raise the cost for
Indian companies. The $20,000 cost of trialling a drug in the
United States is 10-20 times that in India, said Deepak Malik, a
healthcare analyst at Emkay Global.
INDUSTRY "AT RISK"
The relatively low cost of conducting trials and a
fast-growing population of 1.2 billion should make India an
attractive destination for companies to carry out tests. It is
already a generic drug-making powerhouse whose exports to Latin
America and Africa have earned it the sobriquet as "the
developing world's pharmacy".
The domestic drugs trial market was worth about $485 million
in 2011, according to consultants Frost & Sullivan, who predict
that could double to $1 billion by 2016.
But the regulatory fog surrounding clinical trials means
Asia's third-largest economy has failed to fulfil its potential
to become a testing hub, companies and analysts said. Less than
1.5 percent of global trials take place in India, according to
the Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR).
"We are concerned by delays in approval of clinical trials,
and ambiguity in the processes, over the past two years," said a
spokesman for MSD, the local unit of U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co
.
ADDED LAYER
Two groups of activists filed cases last year alleging firms
illegally conducted trials, exploiting poor people by testing
potentially harmful drugs on them. The cases are being heard
simultaneously in the Supreme Court.
"Putting patients first is at the heart of everything we do,
and our clients share this same commitment to patients and their
safety," said Quintiles, a clinical research services provider
to various drugmakers around the world, including India.
"In the event of an injury in a clinical trial, the need for
compensation for the patient and/or their dependent(s) is taken
very seriously, and is handled by the sponsor of the trial in
accordance with all applicable regulations and guidelines,"
Quintiles said in an emailed response to a Reuters query for
this article.
The Supreme Court last month ordered the health ministry to
supervise all clearances for new drug trials, creating an added
layer of decision-making.
Two activists told Reuters they believed the cases had
stymied new drug trial approvals as senior government officials
were too nervous to take decisions. "Unofficially they have
decided not to sanction new clinical trials," said activist
Amulya Nidhi.
However, G.N. Singh, the drugs controller general of India,
said there had been no changes to the approvals process. "There
hasn't been any halt in approving new clinical trials," Singh
told Reuters. "We cannot suddenly wake up one day and decide
'Ok, no more clinical trials in this country'."
V.M. Katoch, the head of the state-run Indian Council of
Medical Research (ICMR), which advises the drugs regulator on
approvals, also disputed that approval times had slowed.
Referring to the allegations made in the Supreme Court, he
said trials conducted without the patient's consent were a small
number of aberrations. "That creates the impression that
everything is wrong all around, which is not true actually," he
said. "The ethical practices every year have become stronger and
stronger."
However, Katoch acknowledged that recent negative publicity
around drug trials in India had put the government "on the
defensive" for a while.