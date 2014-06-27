BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma gets import alert from USFDA for its Aurangabad plant - FDA website
* Gets import alert from USFDA for its Aurangabad plant - FDA website
ZURICH, June 27 Roche said on Friday that European regulators had recommended approval of its drug Avastin as a treatment for women with ovarian cancer that is resistant to platinum-containing chemotherapy.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.
Avastin, which is already approved in Europe to treat advanced stages of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, kidney cancer and ovarian cancer, was Roche's biggest seller last year with sales of 6.25 billion Swiss francs ($7 billion).
($1 = 0.8946 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Gets import alert from USFDA for its Aurangabad plant - FDA website
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to the company's shareholders for 2016
* Says it plans to change its name to Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd