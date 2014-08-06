ZURICH Aug 6 Roche said on Wednesday
that European regulators approved its drug Avastin as a
treatment for women with ovarian cancer that is resistant to
platinum-containing chemotherapy.
Avastin, which is already approved in Europe to treat
advanced stages of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small
cell lung cancer, kidney cancer and ovarian cancer, was the
Basel-based drugmaker's biggest seller last year with sales of
6.25 billion Swiss francs ($6.9 billion).
The move endorses a favourable recommendation last month
from the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal
Products for Human Use (CHMP), which are normally followed by
the European Commission.
($1 = 0.9096 Swiss franc)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)