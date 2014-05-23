LONDON May 23 European regulators said on
Friday they had recommended approval of Roche's new
drug Gazyvaro, or obinutuzumab, for patients with chronic
lymphocytic leukaemia.
The European Medicines Agency also gave a green light to
Biogen Idec's Plegridy for multiple sclerosis, a new
eye drug from Novartis' Alcon unit called Simbrinza
and PTC Therapeutics' Translarna for Duchenne muscular
dystrophy.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the European
Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use
(CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a
couple of months.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, Editing by Paul Sandle)