WASHINGTON Jan 13 Branded drug companies
hammered out far fewer deals with generic drug makers to delay
sales of cheaper medicines in the year after the Supreme Court
ruled the Federal Trade Commission could legally pursue such
agreements as potentially illegal.
The FTC said that pharmaceutical companies reached 21 of the
"pay-for-delay" deals in fiscal 2014, compared with 29 in 2013
and 40 in 2012. The Supreme Court ruling came out in June 2013.
In a typical pay-for-delay deal, a branded drug company will
give a generic firm money or some other consideration in
exchange for the generic firm's agreement to delay bringing out
a cheaper version of the medicine.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Heavey)