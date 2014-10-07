WARSAW Oct 7 An executive at a pharmaceutical
company and a former official at Poland's National Health Fund
(NFZ) have pleaded guilty in a bribery case involving improper
payments by the unnamed drugmaker, officials said.
The case is the latest in a string of bribery claims that
are embarrassing the pharmaceutical industry.
Poland's anti-corruption bureau (CBA) said two women, both
aged 46, had appeared in court in a case in which the health
fund official was given a tourist trip worth more than $1,000 in
exchange for backing the sale of a particular drug.
The guilty pleas were entered as part of a fast-track system
that avoids a full trial. Sentence has not yet been passed.
"The gathered evidence in this case has sufficiently
justified the suspicion that Barbara W., in connection to her
public function of the director of the NFZ Drug Department, in
July 2013 accepted from Anna C., a representative of a
pharmaceutical company, a financial benefit in the form of a
tourist trip worth 3,599 zlotys ($1,084)," prosecutor spokesman
Przemyslaw Nowak said in a statement.
CBA spokesman Jacek Dobrzynski confirmed the move. Both
Nowak and Dobrzynski declined to name the pharmaceutical company
or the drug involved.
In a separate case from earlier this year, GlaxoSmithKline
is also facing a criminal investigation in Poland for
allegedly bribing doctors to promote its asthma drug Seretide.
Britain's biggest drugmaker said in April that one employee
had been disciplined following a company probe into the matter
and it was co-operating with the Polish authorities.
French drugmaker Sanofi, meanwhile, said on Monday
it had informed U.S. authorities of allegations of improper
payments by its employees to healthcare professionals in East
Africa and the Middle East.
(1 US dollar = 3.3215 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Keith Weir)