WARSAW Oct 7 An executive at a pharmaceutical company and a former official at Poland's National Health Fund (NFZ) have pleaded guilty in a bribery case involving improper payments by the unnamed drugmaker, officials said.

The case is the latest in a string of bribery claims that are embarrassing the pharmaceutical industry.

Poland's anti-corruption bureau (CBA) said two women, both aged 46, had appeared in court in a case in which the health fund official was given a tourist trip worth more than $1,000 in exchange for backing the sale of a particular drug.

The guilty pleas were entered as part of a fast-track system that avoids a full trial. Sentence has not yet been passed.

"The gathered evidence in this case has sufficiently justified the suspicion that Barbara W., in connection to her public function of the director of the NFZ Drug Department, in July 2013 accepted from Anna C., a representative of a pharmaceutical company, a financial benefit in the form of a tourist trip worth 3,599 zlotys ($1,084)," prosecutor spokesman Przemyslaw Nowak said in a statement.

CBA spokesman Jacek Dobrzynski confirmed the move. Both Nowak and Dobrzynski declined to name the pharmaceutical company or the drug involved.

In a separate case from earlier this year, GlaxoSmithKline is also facing a criminal investigation in Poland for allegedly bribing doctors to promote its asthma drug Seretide.

Britain's biggest drugmaker said in April that one employee had been disciplined following a company probe into the matter and it was co-operating with the Polish authorities.

French drugmaker Sanofi, meanwhile, said on Monday it had informed U.S. authorities of allegations of improper payments by its employees to healthcare professionals in East Africa and the Middle East. (1 US dollar = 3.3215 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Keith Weir)