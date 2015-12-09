* EMA executive director says new drugs must be affordable
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 9 Europe's top drug regulator
weighed into the medicine pricing debate on Wednesday, arguing a
smarter and faster pharmaceutical approval system was needed to
help rein in the spiralling cost of new treatments.
In exchange for speeding up the approval process, society
would expect manufacturers to charge less for innovative
medicines, European Medicines Agency (EMA) Executive Director
Guido Rasi said.
Companies are under fire over pricing on both sides of the
Atlantic, with Europe's state-backed health systems struggling
to afford costly new therapies, while U.S. presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton has pledged action on the issue.
Although the job of the EMA - Europe's equivalent of the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration - is simply to ensure drugs
are safe, effective and of good quality, Rasi believes the
watchdog can also make an important contribution on the cost
side.
"As regulator, we want to recommend innovative medicines for
approval that are affordable. That is why we are fostering a
better model for the development of medicines," he told
reporters in a briefing.
Central to this is the EMA's so-called "adaptive pathways"
initiative, under which drugs would be approved early for
restricted patient populations based on small initial clinical
trials.
Approval would then be expanded progressively, based on
additional studies, reflecting the reality that evidence
develops continually as clinical data builds up. As with the
existing regulatory system, a medicine could be pulled from the
market if new data revealed unexpected problems.
Rasi said this approach would be "leaner and more efficient"
and, importantly, should help bring down the cost of developing
new drugs.
"Our expectation is that companies will reflect this by
reducing the price of medicines for the benefit of patients and
for the sustainability of our healthcare systems," he said.
The new adaptive licensing system could reduce "by years"
the time taken to win approval for a new medicine and should be
applicable in future to many, although not all, new medicines,
Rasi added.
Advances in medical science mean the world has seen a bumper
haul of expensive new medicines approved for use in the past two
years. Treatments for cancer, in particular, often cost around
$10,000 a month in the United States, although they are
typically cheaper in Europe.
A rapid pace of drug launches is expected to continue in the
years ahead, with 225 new drugs forecast to be approved between
2016 and 2020, according to a report from industry data firm IMS
Health last month.
