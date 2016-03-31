By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, March 31
WASHINGTON, March 31 The amount of money big
U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturers have paid to settle charges
for violating federal health care laws has declined sharply in
recent years, prompting a non-profit watchdog group to call for
an increase in enforcement efforts.
In a new analysis that chronicles 25 years worth of
pharmaceutical industry settlements and court judgments, the
group, known as Public Citizen, found that just $2.4 billion in
federal financial penalties were recovered from 2014 to 2015 - a
figure that is less than one third of the $8.7 billion recovered
from 2012 to 2013.
The report calls for larger penalties and possible prison
sentences, noting that without tougher sanctions, illegal
activities will continue to be "part of the companies' business
model."
The report also found there was a nearly 80 percent drop in
settlements between companies and states in 2014-2015 from
2012-2013.
In addition, the report found that in 2014-2015, criminal
penalties against large pharmaceutical companies have reached
new lows, totaling only $44 million, compared to $2.7 billion
from 2012 to 2013.
Sammy Almashat, one of the researchers at Public Citizen who
helped author the report, said the cause for the decline in
settlements is still not clear.
The report explores several possible reasons, from a drop in
enforcement and shifts away from off-label marketing
prosecutions, to changes in Medicaid pharmaceutical
reimbursement strategies.
But Almashat said he does not believe the decrease reflects
improvement by large pharmaceutical companies in their overall
corporate compliance.
"Previous penalties never have been large enough to deter
the most common types of pharmaceutical fraud," he said in a
statement. "So it would be surprising if the industry suddenly
decided of its own accord to comply with laws it has routinely
violated for decades."
Thursday's report updates a prior study that Public Citizen
released in 2012 that explores federal and state enforcement in
the sector dating back to 1991.
Over the 25-year study period, Public Citizen found that
GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer have paid the most in
financial penalties, with GlaxoSmithKline paying $7.9 billion
and Pfizer paying $3.9 billion.
The report also for the first time provides a list of
"repeat offenders" that have repeatedly broken a variety of
federal health care laws over the years.
Pfizer tops the list with the most settlements, followed by
Merck. GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis and
Bristol-Myers Squibb tied for third place.
Spokespeople for Bristol-Myers, Merck and Novartis declined
to comment, and the others did not have an immediate comment.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrew Hay)