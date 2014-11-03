* U.S. group to update Kinetica software within 4-8 weeks
* Follows revelation results wrong in some circumstances
* Software used to assess data from clinical drug trials
LONDON, Nov 3 Thermo Fisher Scientific
has pledged to correct a glitch in software used to analyse data
from clinical drug trials within "four to eight weeks", after
independent experts highlighted a potential for errors.
As Reuters reported exclusively last month, a problem with
the U.S. company's Kinetica software package triggered concerns
about the reliability of tests used to win approval for some
drugs, particularly generic copies of original medicines.
Now Thermo Fisher has written a letter to Kinetica users
confirming that its software would produce inaccurate results
under certain circumstances.
"We are currently implementing a software update and will be
performing rigorous testing to ensure that this issue is
resolved," Sanjay Khunger, vice president and general manager of
Thermo Fisher Scientific Informatics, wrote in the letter.
"We expect to complete the software update within four to
eight weeks and will notify you as soon as it becomes
available."
A copy of the letter, dated Oct. 29, was provided to
Reuters.
The issue surrounding the reliability of Kinetica was first
raised in a highly technical paper in the journal of the
American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS).
The issue was also flagged to European regulators and was
discussed at an expert meeting at the European Medicines Agency
(EMA) on Oct. 21-22.
An EMA spokeswoman said its experts had concluded there was
no need for "immediate regulatory action". She declined to give
further details.
Kinetica is one of the most widely used statistical software
packages for analysing so-called bioequivalence in clinical
trials.
Proving bioequivalence, which means two drugs with the same
active ingredient are absorbed equally when taken into the body,
is a prerequisite for winning approval for cheap, generic
versions of medicines after patents on the originals expire.
Generics account for around 80 percent of such
bioequivalence studies, although innovative pharmaceutical
companies also use them for testing drug-drug interactions, food
effects and formulation changes.
The problem could, in theory, mean that some drugs have been
approved on incorrect data. Others may have been rejected or
never submitted, even though they might have been good enough
for use.
In practice, Thermo Fisher said the impact of the Kinetica
glitch was likely to be limited in most cases.
"Although individual cases may differ, our preliminary
assessment suggests that in most cases this error would result
in only a small difference in the overall results," its letter
to users said.
The problem arises when there are more clinical trial
subjects in one sequence of treatment than another. Such
imbalance is common as patients can drop out of clinical studies
for various reasons.
A spokesman for Thermo Fisher declined to comment on the
situation beyond the content of the letter to customers.
