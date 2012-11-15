(Corrects spelling of Lilly in headline and throughout story)
* More pharmaceutical companies expected to join
* Database seen operational by year's end
By Deena Beasley
Nov 15 Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc
and Eli Lilly & Co, plan to launch a one-stop
database of global clinical trial sites aimed at streamlining
paperwork and speeding the process for testing new drugs.
The partners have begun securing approval from as many as
100,000 clinical investigators to enter their details into the
database, Andreas Koester, head of clinical trial
innovation/external alliances at J&J's Janssen unit, said in a
telephone interview.
"The feedback we have gotten so far is ... they can't wait
to get rid of the administrative burden and red tape," he said.
The initiative was limited to three companies while the
kinks are ironed out, but the goal is for additional
pharmaceutical companies to join in.
Ten drugmakers - J&J, Lilly, Abbott Laboratories Inc
, AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim,
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, GlaxoSmithKline Plc,
Pfizer Inc, Roche Holding AG and Sanofi SA
- announced in September the formation of the
nonprofit TransCelerate BioPharma with the wider goal of
simplifying and standardizing trial practices.
The clinical investigator database will contain key
information such as infrastructure details and good clinical
practice (GCP) training records.
"GCP doesn't get any better if the investigator takes it
repeatedly," Koester said. "We wouldn't have to ask each site -
do you have a centrifuge, or do you have a minus 70 degrees
freezer?"
J&J estimated that the investigator databank will be
operational by the end of the year.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)