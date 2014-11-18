(Adds comment by Tufts director)
By Ransdell Pierson
Nov 18 The estimated average cost of developing
an approved new drug has more than doubled to more than $2.5
billion from a 2003 estimate by Tufts University, but critics
questioned the figure and noted the school's strong financial
ties to the pharmaceutical industry.
The Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, located
in Boston, in 2003 estimated the average cost for developing a
new approved drug was $802 million. The estimate, for drugs
tested in humans from 1983 to 1994, equaled $1.04 billion in
2013 dollars.
The center said its updated estimate of $2.56 billion in a
study released on Tuesday is based on data from 10 drugmakers on
106 drugs tested from 1995 to 2007.
It assumes average spending of $1.395 billion on each drug,
plus $1.163 billion in "time costs," or returns investors forego
while a drug is in development.
The estimate lumps together the costs of developing approved
drugs and of studying those that fail.
Many new drugs cost $75,000 or more for a course of
treatment, which has sparked criticism from insurers and
politicians. Drugmakers have defended the high prices by
pointing to heavy research spending.
"Drug development remains a costly undertaking despite
ongoing efforts across the full spectrum of pharmaceutical and
biotech companies to rein in growing research and development
costs," the Tufts Center said in a news release.
Medecins Sans Frontieres, a group known for sending doctors
to hard-to-reach conflict zones, said in an emailed statement
that the Tufts estimate is unreliable, in part because the
industry does not provide details on its research spending.
"If you believe (the estimate), you probably also believe
the earth is flat," it said.
The group noted that Andrew Witty, chief executive of
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc, earlier this year
called the then-estimate of about $1 billion a year to develop a
new drug "one of the great myths of the industry" because it
also included spending on failed drugs.
Some 40 percent of funding for the Tufts Center comes from
unrestricted grants from drugmakers and companies that provide
them services, according to its website.
Kenneth Kaitin, the center's executive director, said no
other academic institution focuses as intently on drug industry
trends, and that its drug cost estimate is reliable.
"This study always generates a lot of controversy, and we
welcome that," Kaitin added.
