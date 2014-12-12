LONDON Dec 12 An anti-inflammatory livestock
drug that has already been linked to a dramatic decline in
vulture populations in Asia is also a threat to vultures and
other carcass-eating birds in Europe, regulators said on Friday.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its experts had
confirmed European birds were at risk from residues of the drug
diclofenac, which has been authorised for animal use since 1993
and is used in cattle, pigs and horses in some EU countries.
Conservationists have campaigned for some time for a ban on
veterinary diclofenac in Europe, where vulture populations in
Spain and other places are small and vulnerable. Consuming
diclofenac-laced carcasses can lead to kidney failure in birds.
The London-based EMA said it had sent its assessment
recommending that measures be put in place to protect the birds
better to the European Commission, which will decide on the next
steps.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by David Evans)