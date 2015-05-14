WASHINGTON May 14 PharMerica will pay the
United States $31.5 million to resolve allegations that it
improperly dispensed controlled drugs without a prescription and
submitted false Medicare claims for these drugs, the U.S.
Department of Justice said on Thursday.
PharMerica, a pharmacy that dispenses medication to
long-term care patients, such as those in nursing homes,
repeatedly gave so-called Schedule II drugs, such as oxycodone
and fentanyl, to peoples across the country without a doctor's
written prescription, the department said.
The company was also alleged to have violated the False
Claims Act by billing Medicare for the drugs, it said.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)