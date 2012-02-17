MOSCOW Feb 17 Russian drug store chain Pharmacy Chain 36.6 said on Friday its net loss widened to nearly 552 million roubles ($18.30 million) in January-September compared to 420 million a year ago due to an early loan repayment.

The company said its net loss would have totalled 63.3 million roubles but for the fee for the early repayment, despite a 7.4 percent rise in revenue to 15.7 billion roubles.

Pharmacy Chain 36.6 has been struggling to attract customers and is suffering under a high debt pile, which stood at 11 billion roubles at the end of September.

Its core profit, or Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), increased 23 percent in the period to 1.3 billion roubles.

The company earlier told Reuters it plans to reformat 450 out of its 1,003 drug stores into discounters in response to falling customer numbers. ($1 = 30.1675 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Natalia Ishchenko and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)