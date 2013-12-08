Dec 8 A closely watched leukemia drug developed
by Johnson & Johnson and Pharmacyclics Inc
maintained its effectiveness in keeping the disease at bay for
most patients, according to long-term follow-up data from a
midstage study being presented at a major medical meeting.
The oral drug, ibrutinib, last month won U.S. approval to
treat a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma known
as mantle cell lymphoma. It is awaiting a Food and Drug
Administration decision on treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia
(CLL), a slowly progressing form of blood cancer that primarily
affects people aged 65 and older.
Some industry analysts had expected the CLL approval to come
at the same time as the lymphoma decision. Data from this and
other studies being presented at the American Society of
Hematology (ASH) meeting in New Orleans could give regulators
additional comfort about the medicine's safety and effectiveness
in treating CLL.
"Patients receiving ibrutinib are doing much better than
historically what we're used to seeing with CLL," Dr John Byrd,
a co-leader of the study, said in a telephone interview.
The 148-patient ibrutinib extension study looked at both
previously untreated CLL patients and those who had relapsed or
stopped responding following prior therapies.
With a median follow-up of more than 27 months of treatment,
nearly all of the previously untreated, or treatment-naive,
patients and almost three quarters of the relapsed and
refractory patients had no evidence of the disease progressing.
REMISSIONS CONTINUE
"With extended follow-up the remissions with ibrutinib
appear to be continuing and the safety of this long-term is
being maintained," said Byrd, professor of internal medicine and
director of hematology at the Ohio State University
Comprehensive Cancer Center in Columbus.
"There has not been an increase of infections or other
late-term complications, suggesting that it's going to be a drug
that patients can take for a continued, extended period of time
without it being a detriment," he added.
Researchers had not yet been able to determine median
progression-free survival - the point at which the disease
begins to worsen for half the patients in a study.
Among previously untreated patients, about 96 percent had
not yet experienced disease progression, with just one of 31
patients in that group relapsing so far, researchers said.
Typically you would expect about 50 percent to see disease
progression at two years, Byrd explained.
"You don't even need a statistician to see the difference.
The data are better," he said.
Of the 117 previously treated patients in the extension
study, 21 had experienced disease progression and 11 had died
within 30 days of receiving their last dose of the drug. That
left more than 70 percent whose disease remained in check.
"Ibrutinib is the single most active drug that's come into
the clinic for CLL in terms of the durability of remission
induced with it, so it's going to be a game-changer in CLL,"
Byrd predicted.
"A lot of the patients from the initial phase II study have
been on drug for two to three years," he added.
Serious adverse side effects, such as pneumonia, declined
after the first year of treatment, researchers said. The
incidence of serious side effects was twice as high in patients
who had received prior therapies, which may have had more to do
with the state of their disease than a reaction to ibrutinib,
they said.
"Long term follow-up has only shown a low risk of infection
that you would expect to see in this patient population," said
Byrd. "Otherwise the safety has been very favorable relative to
other things that have been used in this patient population."
RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee is forecasting
eventual annual worldwide sales of $5 billion for the medicine,
now being sold for lymphoma under the brand name Imbruvica.
About 15,000 Americans are diagnosed with CLL each year,
according to ASH. While there are effective treatments for the
disease, such as chemotherapy combined with Roche's
Rituxan, current therapies can be highly toxic.
Ibrutinib is one of several new medicines for CLL -
including one in late stage development from Gilead Sciences Inc
- that have fewer toxicities and safety issues and may
lead to better quality of life for patients being treated.
"The future will hold combining this with some of the other
new targeted therapies that we have coming forward to get
complete remissions and hopefully get us onto the path of cure,"
Byrd said.