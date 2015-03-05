Apache swings to profit on higher oil prices
May 4 Oil and gas producer Apache Corp swung to a quarterly profit on Thursday, buoyed by the rise in oil prices.
March 4 AbbVie Inc said it will buy cancer drug company Pharmacyclics Inc in a $21 billion deal.
AbbVie will pay $261.25 per share in cash and stock for Pharmacyclics. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
May 4 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc for the second time, highlighting the company's desire to diversify into the U.S. market.