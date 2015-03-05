* AbbVie to pay $261.25 per share in cash and stock
* Price at 13 pct premium to Pharmacyclics' Wednesday close
* Deal cuts reliance on Humira; expected to close mid 2015
By Supriya Kurane and Ben Hirschler
March 5 AbbVie Inc is to buy
Pharmacyclics Inc for about $21 billion, giving it
access to what is expected to be one of the world's top-selling
cancer drugs and expanding its reach in the profitable oncology
field.
The deal -- the latest example of a big drugmaker swooping
on a biotech firm to refill its medicine pipeline -- confounds
expectations that Pharmacyclics would sell out to Johnson &
Johnson.
AbbVie will pay $261.25 per share in cash and stock, a 13
percent premium to Pharmacyclics stock's closing price on
Wednesday. Back in 2008 and 2009, the shares dipped below $1.
The acquisition lessens Chicago-based AbbVie's dependence on
its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira that accounts
for most of its revenue but is expected to start to see sales
decline from 2017 or 2018.
AbbVie failed last October to buy Dublin-based Shire Plc
for $55 billion after the United States took steps to
deter such tax-lowering deals.
Deutsche Bank analyst Robyn Karnauskas said the deal was
positive for AbbVie as Pharmacyclics' blood cancer treatment
Imbruvica would diversify the business beyond Humira.
"Imbruvica is not only complementary to AbbVie's oncology
pipeline, it has demonstrated strong clinical efficacy across a
broad range of hematologic malignancies," AbbVie Chief Executive
Richard Gonzalez said in a statement.
Pharmacyclics expects U.S. sales of Imbruvica to hit $1
billion this year and by 2020 worldwide sales are forecast to
reach $5.8 billion, according to consensus analyst estimates
compiled by Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
AbbVie, which was spun out of Abbott Laboratories in 2013,
said the deal would be "highly accretive" to its revenue and
earnings by 2017.
Sunnyvale, California-based Pharmacyclics co-markets
Imbruvica with Johnson & Johnson. Besides Imbruvica, it has
three product candidates in development.
In a statement, J&J said: "We're looking forward to
continuing our collaboration with the team at AbbVie to further
develop and commercialize this important therapy for patients
and their health care teams."
Media reports had said J&J was close to buying
Pharmacyclics. Novartis AG was also interested in the
company, a report said.
The acquisition is the latest in a spate of big pharma deals
this year as many companies are strengthening their portfolios
as old drugs go generic.
Last month, Pfizer Inc agreed to buy Hospira Inc
for about $15 billion, and Canada's Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc agreed to buy
Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for about $10 billion.
The deal, expected to close in the middle of the year,
comprises about 58 percent cash and 42 percent AbbVie common
stock. Pharmacyclics shareholders can opt for cash, AbbVie stock
or a combination, AbbVie said.
Morgan Stanley advised AbbVie, while Centerview and J.P.
Morgan worked for Pharmacyclics.
