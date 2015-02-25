(Adds response from J&J, Novartis)
Feb 25 Cancer drug maker Pharmacyclics Inc
is exploring a sale and has attracted interest from
Johnson & Johnson and Novartis AG, Bloomberg
reported.
Pharmacyclics could fetch $17 billion-$18 billion from a
possible sale, Bloomberg said on Wednesday, citing people
familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/18lMhwc)
The company, whose shares jumped as much as 22.6 percent to
hit a record-high of $231.09, was up about 16 percent in
afternoon trading. Pharmacyclics had a market capitalization of
about $14 billion as of Tuesday's close.
Representatives of all three companies declined to comment.
Sunnyvale, California-based Pharmacyclics co-markets blood
cancer drug Imbruvica with J&J's Janssen unit.
Sales of Imbruvica, which got U.S. Food & Drug
Administration clearance for a fourth indication last month, are
expected to touch $1 billion in the United States this year,
Pharmacyclics has said.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)