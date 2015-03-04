March 4 Johnson & Johnson is close to
buying cancer drug maker Pharmacyclics Inc in the
coming days, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.
A bid from J&J is expected to value Pharmacyclics near its
$17.5 billion market value or at a premium, FT said on
Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1NhRGo3)
Shares of Pharmacyclics, which markets blood cancer drug
Imbruvica with J&J's Janssen unit, rose about 3 percent in
extended trading.
Sales of Imbruvica, which has U.S. approvals for four forms
of blood cancer, are expected to touch $1 billion in the United
States this year, Pharmacyclics has said earlier.
Bloomberg reported last month, citing sources, that
Pharmacyclics was mulling a sale and had attracted the interest
of J&J and Novartis AG.
Any interest from J&J would be logical, considering its
already established relationship with Pharmacyclics, Morningstar
analyst Stefan Quenneville told Reuters.
Sunnyvale, California-based Pharmacyclics' shares were
trading at $238 after the bell. Up to Wednesday's close, the
stock had risen about 22 percent since the Bloomberg report on
Feb. 25.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey)