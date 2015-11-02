BRIEF-Acadian Timber says Q1 earnings per share C$0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Animal health company Zoetis Inc said it agreed to buy Pharmaq, a pharmaceutical company catering to the aquaculture industry, for $765 million.
Zoetis is purchasing Pharmaq from a company owned by the global investment firm Permira.
Pharmaq generated revenue of about $80 million in 2014. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Qtrly revenue from continuing operations $403.5 million versus $400.9 million