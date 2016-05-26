May 26 Pharmarise Holdings Corp :

* Says it appoints Toshimichi Ohno who is current president of the company as new chairman of the board and chief executive officer (CEO)

* Says it appoints Tetsuo Iwasaki as new president

* Says changes will effective on the day on which the 30th general shareholders meeting will be held in Aug.

