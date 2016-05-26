BRIEF-India's Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts March-qtr profit falls about 87 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 734.3 million rupees
May 26 Pharmarise Holdings Corp :
* Says it appoints Toshimichi Ohno who is current president of the company as new chairman of the board and chief executive officer (CEO)
* Says it appoints Tetsuo Iwasaki as new president
* Says changes will effective on the day on which the 30th general shareholders meeting will be held in Aug.
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vBm1vK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and other Apple Inc manufacturers for breaching license agreements.