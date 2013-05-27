SYDNEY May 28 Australian pharmaceutical company Pharmaxis Ltd said on Tuesday it would cut 48 jobs as part of its cost reduction measures to addressing risks in drug development.

The company, producer of chronic respiratory drugs, has been hit after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said its Bronchitol could not be approved for marketing for treatment of cystic fibrosis in U.S.

The company would reduce its March 2013 annualized cash cost base by about 29 percent and the annualized cash loss by about 37 percent, it said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Paul Tait)