SYDNEY, May 28 Australia's Pharmaxis Ltd said on Tuesday it would cut 48 jobs or 30 percent of its workforce after regulatory and clinical trial setbacks, sending its shares tumbling.

The producer of chronic respiratory drugs has been hit by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision not to approve its Bronchitol treatment for cystic fibrosis, instead recommending that it conduct an additional clinical trial.

Pharmaxis said last week it has agreed on new cystic fibrosis trial parameters with the FDA.

The company said on Tuesday it will downsize its manufacturing and clinical capabilities in Australia and Europe, reducing expenses by A$12 million per year.

Shares in Pharmaxis dived 13 percent to A$0.20 by 0027 GMT.

"All areas of the business have been reviewed and we have made some clear strategic choices on how we will do business in the future," Chief Executive Gary Phillips in a statement.

The measures will help reduce its March 2013 annualized cash cost base by about 29 percent and its annualized cash loss by about 37 percent.

It said 75 percent of expense reduction would take effect by the end of the third quarter of calendar year 2013.

Bronchitol is approved marketing for cystic fibrosis patients aged over six years in Australia and for patients aged 18 years and over throughout the European Union.

