BRIEF-Venator Materials files for IPO of up to $100 million
* Venator Materials Plc files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing
Oct 6 AmerisourceBergen said it had agreed to buy PharMEDium Healthcare Holdings Inc for $2.58 billion from its private equity owner Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to boost its drug distribution business.
PharMEDium provides outsourced intravenous and local anesthesia products to hospitals in the United States. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Royalty North announces increase to private placement financing and closing of first tranche, closing of transaction with Sunsystem Technology and entering into credit agreement