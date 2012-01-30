Jan 30 PharMerica Corp said it hopes Omnicare Inc will end its hostile pursuit of the pharmacy services provider, after U.S. antitrust regulators moved on Friday to block Omnicare's $441 million bid.

"As we have said from the beginning, we believed antitrust clearance would be difficult to achieve and, with that belief now confirmed, we hope that Omnicare will end its hostile pursuit of PharMerica," Gregory Weishar, PharMerica's chief executive, said in a statement.

The Federal Trade Commission had said the combination would diminish competition and allow Omnicare to raise the price of drugs for the frailest of the elderly.

Omnicare had gone hostile with its $15-per-share bid in September 2011, after PharMerica's board had rejected its approach.

Shares of PharMerica were trading down 13 percent at $12.50 before the bell on Monday. They closed at $14.30 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. Omnicare shares closed at $33.05 on Friday.