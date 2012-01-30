Jan 30 PharMerica Corp said it
hopes Omnicare Inc will end its hostile pursuit of the
pharmacy services provider, after U.S. antitrust regulators
moved on Friday to block Omnicare's $441 million bid.
"As we have said from the beginning, we believed antitrust
clearance would be difficult to achieve and, with that belief
now confirmed, we hope that Omnicare will end its hostile
pursuit of PharMerica," Gregory Weishar, PharMerica's chief
executive, said in a statement.
The Federal Trade Commission had said the combination would
diminish competition and allow Omnicare to raise the price of
drugs for the frailest of the elderly.
Omnicare had gone hostile with its $15-per-share bid in
September 2011, after PharMerica's board had rejected its
approach.
Shares of PharMerica were trading down 13 percent at $12.50
before the bell on Monday. They closed at $14.30 on Friday on
the New York Stock Exchange. Omnicare shares closed at $33.05 on
Friday.