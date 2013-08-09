* Medicare said to get claims for illegally dispensed drugs
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 9 PharMerica Corp has been sued by
the U.S. government, which accused the company of dispensing
controlled drugs without valid prescriptions and defrauding
Medicare by causing claims to be submitted for the illegally
dispensed drugs.
The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday joined a
whistleblower lawsuit first filed in 2009 by Jennifer Denk, now
known as Jennifer Buth, a former PharMerica pharmacy operations
manager who worked in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.
According to the complaint, PharMerica between 2007 and 2009
dispensed controlled drugs several thousand times without first
getting valid written prescriptions from treating doctors, and
caused false or fraudulent claims to be submitted to Medicare at
least 250 times.
At issue were drugs listed under Schedule II of the federal
Controlled Substances Act, such as fentanyl and oxycodone.
Such drugs can be easily abused and cause significant harm
if used improperly, and PharMerica routinely distributed them in
non-emergency cases without valid prescriptions, the government
said.
The lawsuit filed with the U.S. District Court in Milwaukee
seeks civil penalties and triple damages under the federal False
Claims Act, and civil fines under the Controlled Substances Act.
A spokeswoman for the Louisville, Kentucky-based company had
no immediate comment.
Shares of PharMerica closed down 89 cents, or 5.9 percent,
at $14.08 on the New York Stock Exchange.
"HARRY POTTER" ROOM
PharMerica dispenses drugs to residents of long-term care
facilities such as nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities.
During the period covered by the lawsuit, PharMerica served
300,000 residents, filled 40 million prescriptions annually, and
generated 45 percent of its revenue from prescription drugs paid
for by the Medicare Part D program, the complaint said.
According to the government, PharMerica would improperly
allow nursing home staff to order and pharmacists to dispense
narcotics before confirming they were necessary for treatment.
Many unsigned doctors' authorizations would ultimately be
boxed and stored in an unmarked Pewaukee storeroom known as the
"Harry Potter" room, the complaint said. The government did not
explain how the room came to be named.
"Pharmacies are prohibited by law from dispensing Schedule
II narcotics, which have the highest potential for abuse of any
prescription drug, without a valid prescription from a
physician," said Stuart Delery, assistant attorney general for
the Justice Department's civil division.
"The Department of Justice will take action to protect the
integrity of federal health care program funds and hold those
who violate the law accountable," he added.
Buth's lawsuit has been consolidated with a whistleblower
lawsuit by Eric Beeders and Lesa Martino, who worked for a
PharMerica predecessor as pharmacists in Largo, Florida.
The case is U.S. ex rel Buth v. PharMerica Corp, U.S.
District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin, No. 09-00720; and
U.S. et al ex rel. Beeders and Martino v. PharMerica Corp in the
same court, No. 11-00706.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)