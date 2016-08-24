Aug 24 PharMerica Corp, a U.S. pharmacy manager for long-term care facilities, is exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

PharMerica is working with Bank of America Corp and UBS Group AG on a sale process which has attracted interest from private equity firms, the people said, but there is no certainty that the company will decide to sell itself.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is not public. PharMerica and Bank of America declined to comment, while UBS could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; editing by Grant McCool)