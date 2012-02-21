Feb 21 Pharmacy services provider Omnicare
Inc dropped its pursuit of rival PharMerica Corp
after U.S. antitrust regulators sued Omnicare last month saying
the deal would harm competition.
Omnicare, which offered to buy PharMerica for about $441
milion in August but was rejected by the smaller peer saying the
bid undervalued PharMerica, said its tender offer to acquire
PharMerica's shares expired on Feb. 17.
"While we continue to strongly disagree with the Federal
Trade Commission's decision to seek to block the proposed
transaction, we do not believe it is prudent to invest
significant time and money in a lawsuit at this time," Omnicare
said in a statement.
On Jan. 30, PharMerica had said it hoped Omnicare would end
its hostile pursuit after the FTC sued Omnicare.