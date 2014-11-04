Nov 4 Pharming Group Nv

* Pharming confirms receipt of $20 million milestone payment from Salix Pharmaceuticals

* Milestone paid according to terms and conditions of Ruconest commercialization agreement between Salix and Pharming

* Receipt of milestone payment strengthens company's debt-free balance sheet to more than 38 million euros