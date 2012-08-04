AMSTERDAM Aug 4 Pharming's Chief
Financial Officer will leave the company at the end of August,
the firm said in a statement late on Friday.
Pharming, a biotechnology company which makes drugs in the
milk of genetically modified rabbits, announced a restructuring
plan on Thursday to cut costs by around 3-5.5 million euros a
year over the coming 12-18 months.
Karl Keegan, who has been Pharming's chief financial officer
for two years, will take up an unspecified post in the U.K. and
Chief Executive Sijmen de Vries will asssume the CFO's duties,
Pharming said.
The firm said that in light of the restructuring and
Keegan's resignation, the future size of the Board of Management
will also be evaluated.
Last month Pharming said it had appointed bankers to help it
explore strategic options for partnering or selling the company.