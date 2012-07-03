BRUSSELS, July 3 Biotechnology company Pharming said on Tuesday it has sold its U.S. cattle facilities to Sexing Technologies, a private company based in Texas, as the cash-strapped Dutch company focuses on its rabbit operations.

The company, which makes drugs in the milk of genetically modified rabbits, said last month it may put itself up for sale and could issue shares to raise cash.

It did not say how much it was paid for the U.S. facilities.