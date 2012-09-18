BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Operating Co announces details of contemplated Caesars Palace Las Vegas financing
June 6 Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc :
BRUSSELS, Sept 18 Pharming Group NV : * Says investors have increased the ongoing call under equity facility by
17,864,000 shares from 25,408,000 to 43,272,000
June 6 Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc :
SYDNEY, June 7 London copper edged higher in early trading in Asia on Wednesday as some investors switched into commodities from equities.