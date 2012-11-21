Pregnancy after breast cancer doesn't raise recurrence risk-study
CHICAGO, June 3 Women who have had breast cancer often forego pregnancy for fear that it will increase the chances of their cancer coming back.
MOSCOW Nov 21 Pharmstandard : * Announces the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Russian pharmaceutical producer LEKKO CJSC * LEKKO's 2011 audited revenues amounted to 684.4 million roubles, Q3 2012 revenues reached 357.6 mln roubles.
CHICAGO, June 3 Women who have had breast cancer often forego pregnancy for fear that it will increase the chances of their cancer coming back.
CHICAGO, June 3 Adding Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga to standard hormone therapy reduced by nearly 40 percent the risk of death for men newly diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to other parts of the body, according to new trial results.