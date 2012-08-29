BRIEF-Novo Nordisk gets EU approval for haemophilia drug
* Says the European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Refixia for treatment of adolescents and adults with haemophilia B
MOSCOW Aug 29 Pharmstandard, Russia's top drugmaker, posted on Wednesday a 27 percent fall in first-half net profit to 3.07 billion roubles ($95.89 million), slightly below a 3.19 billion rouble analyst forecast.
Pharmstandard also said in a statement its fist half earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 4.13 billion roubles, below a 4.55 billion rouble forecast.
The company earlier reported a 13.3 percent fall in first-half revenues to 16.2 billion roubles due to weaker sales of anti-flu drugs and changes in regulation of distribution of codeine-containing medication.
LISBON, June 6 Drug overdose deaths in Europe rose six percent to 8,441 in 2015, rising for the third consecutive year, driven by increasing use of synthetic opioids like fentanyl, Europe's Lisbon-based drug monitoring agency said on Tuesday.