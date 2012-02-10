MOSCOW Feb 10 Pharmstandard,
Russia's top drugmaker, reported on Friday a 43.7 percent
increase in 2011 revenue, mainly boosted by sales of third-party
products.
The company said revenue totalled around 43 billion roubles
($1.45 billion), with sales of company-produced drugs rising by
about 2 percent to 19.2 billion roubles.
Sales of third-party products jumped 120 percent to 22
billion roubles, accounting for around 52 percent of overall
sales.
Sales of Pharmstandard's best-selling anti-flu drug Arbidol
were down 28 percent due a decline in consumption of anti-viral
medicines, it said in a statement.
($1 = 29.6925 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Alfred Kueppers and
Mark Potter)