MOSCOW Oct 25 Pharmstandard, Russia's
top drugmaker, said on Thursday its third-quarter sales soared
84 percent, year-on-year, boosted by an early state tender for
anti-cancer drugs.
Sales totalled 14.7 billion roubles ($469.32 million)
compared to 8 billion roubles in the same period of 2011, the
company said in a statement.
It said sales of Johnson & Johnson's anti-cancer
drug Velcade totalled 4.8 billion roubles, accounting for one
third of total revenue, after the government shifted its tender
to the third quarter from the fourth quarter.
As a result, total sales of third-party products soared 308
percent to stand at 8.1 billion roubles, while sales of the
company's own drugs were up 8.3 percent to 6.2 billion roubles.