BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 13 PharmswellBio Co., Ltd. :
* Says 200 mln won worth of its sixth convertible bonds have been converted into 42,517 shares of the company at 4,704 won per share, as of April 22, with listing date of May 13
* Says 300 mln won worth of its sixth convertible bonds have been converted into 63,775 shares of the company at 4,704 won per share, as of May 12, with listing date of May 27
* Says 800 mln won worth of its sixth convertible bonds have been converted into 170,067 shares of the company at 4,704 won per share, as of May 13, with listing date of May 27
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qXjrIw
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.