CAIRO Jan 18 Egypt's Pharos Holding investment
bank is planning to double its assets under management this year
and to expand regionally, its chief executive Elwy Taymour said
on Monday.
"We are now managing around 800 million Egyptian pounds
($100 million) and are targeting this year to double that
figure," he said, adding that they expect to achieve that
through new hires who will bring their clients with them.
Pharos Holding is an investment bank in Cairo with private
equity, asset management, securities brokerage and bookkeeping
operations.
Elwy said the time was right to expand both locally and
regionally to take advantage of the current opportunities and
lower prices.
"I don't want to wait until we get to the top of the cycle
to start expanding, I'd rather invest at the bottom of the cycle
when things are cheaper... So this is probably the right time to
do it and we have regional ambitions," Taymour added.
The firm is working on nine mergers and acquisitions in
retail, beverage, education, pharmaceutical and financial
services sectors with a total value of 3-4 billion Egyptian
pounds.
It is also working on two IPOs in Egypt that are expected to
be complete between July and December of this year.
Egypt's economy has been struggling since a popular uprising
against ruler Hosni Mubarak in 2011 drove tourists and foreign
investors away. Foreign reserves fell from $36 billion in 2011
to around $16.4 billion.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif)