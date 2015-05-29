HO CHI MINH CITY May 29 Vietnam's Phat Dat Real
Estate Development Corp is targeting a 2015 net profit
of 300 billion dong ($13.8 million), six times its 2014 result,
on higher sales from residential projects, its chairman said on
Friday.
The company expects to launch property projects worth at
least $196 million in 2015 as it bets on a pick-up in a real
estate market, Nguyen Van Dat told Reuters in an interview.
He said he also plans to conduct a $500 million initial
public offering of his TCL Shipping company on the Ho Chi Minh
Stock Exchange in late 2016 or early 2017.
($1 = 21,785 dong)
