* Phatra, Kiatnakin down on profit taking after trade
resumed
* The merger to create win-win for both, analysts say
BANGKOK Dec 13 Shares in Thailand's
Kiatnakin Bank Pcl and financial company Phatra Capital
Pcl fell more than 2 percent after resuming trade on
Tuesday following an announcement last week of merger plans.
Analysts said the drop reflected short-term profit taking
after a sharp gain on speculation ahead of the deal. Phatra hit
a record high of 37 baht earlier this month and Kiatnakin Bank
hit an eight-month high of 37 baht last Thursday.
At 0343 GMT, Kiatnakin Bank shares were down 3.4 percent at
35.50 baht and Phatra Capital shares were 4.3 percent lower at
33 baht. The main index was down 0.15 percent. The
market was closed for a holiday on Monday.
Phatra Capital and Kiatnakin Bank shares were suspended on
Friday pending the announcement.
Phatra Capital will be delisted from the bourse after a
share swap at a ratio of one Phatra stock for 0.9135 share in
Kiatnakin, the two said in statements to the stock exchange.
Kiatnakin will issue new shares for this purpose, the volume
depending on the number of Phatra shares offered.
After the swap, Kiatnakin Bank will make a tender offer to
buy all of Phatra Capital and aimed to hold at least 75 percent.
The merger, expected to be completed in the second or third
quarter of 2012, would result in synergy gains for both
companies, analysts say.
"We believe that this is a win-win deal as they are both
going to benefit from their customer base and create a much
larger capital pool," said Finansia Syrus Securities analyst
Sunanta Vasapinyokul.
With a market value for the merged firm of almost 30 billion
baht ($969 million), Kiatnakin's broking and investment banking
will be strengthened and Phatra will be well placed ahead of a
liberalisation of the brokerage sector in 2012 and a planned
single financial market in Southeast Asia by 2015.
Thailand is scheduled to liberalise commission fees in 2012.
Commission is now fixed at 0.25 percent of transaction values
and full liberalisation will allow customers to negotiate fees
freely.
